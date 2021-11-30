Clear Group buys H R Jennings & Co

The Clear Group has purchased H R Jennings & Co, the 31st acquisition made by the group since it was formed in 2001.

Established in 1922 and based in South Croydon, H R Jennings & Co provides aviation and small craft insurance, while also handling business, home, travel, and motor insurance.

Clear explained that the addition of H R Jennings & Co would expand its niche insurance capability and enable the business to offer more diverse and specialised insurance solutions to help its customers.