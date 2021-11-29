Specialist property insurance and debt advisory broker launches
A new insurance broker and financial advisory firm, J3 Advisory, has been launched.
The new business was set up by three former members of London Belgravia Group - Jack Bristow, Johnny Leadsom and James Mole, who are all specialists in the latent defect insurance and property finance markets.
The firm stated that it aims to bring together the property insurance and debt advisory markets, to make it quicker and more effective for property developers to get both the insurance and finance that
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insight
Most read
- Stephanie Smith, Allianz COO, to exit
- Ardonagh reshuffles senior team
- Zurich unveils flood resilience initiative
- Gibraltar regulator denies accusations from MCE
- Video Q&A: Hiscox's Andrew Cheney on underinsurance in HNW
- Policy Expert announces fresh leadership
- Aviva urges brokers to take "holistic approach" to risks