Specialist property insurance and debt advisory broker launches

A new insurance broker and financial advisory firm, J3 Advisory, has been launched.

The new business was set up by three former members of London Belgravia Group - Jack Bristow, Johnny Leadsom and James Mole, who are all specialists in the latent defect insurance and property finance markets.

The firm stated that it aims to bring together the property insurance and debt advisory markets, to make it quicker and more effective for property developers to get both the insurance and finance that