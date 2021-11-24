Aviva urges brokers to take "holistic approach" to risks

Aviva’s risk director Chris Andrews has urged brokers and insurers to take a “holistic approach” to helping customers manage risks.

This follows Aviva’s second Risk Insights Report which showed that businesses are facing a “complex web” of operational and reputational risks as they emerge from the pandemic.

The survey found that economic concerns, staff shortages, Brexit and reputational loss came up top when 1,251 UK business leaders were asked what they feel are the biggest risks facing