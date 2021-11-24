Aviva urges brokers to take "holistic approach" to risks
Aviva’s risk director Chris Andrews has urged brokers and insurers to take a “holistic approach” to helping customers manage risks.
This follows Aviva’s second Risk Insights Report which showed that businesses are facing a “complex web” of operational and reputational risks as they emerge from the pandemic.
The survey found that economic concerns, staff shortages, Brexit and reputational loss came up top when 1,251 UK business leaders were asked what they feel are the biggest risks facing
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insight
Most read
- Video Q&A: Zego B2B commercial director Ines Feracci
- FSCS confirms MCE Insurance Company has failed
- Axa UK appoints COO for commercial lines
- Gallagher/Willis Re deal gets green light from competition watchdog
- Blog: The sharp rise in menopause related employment claims
- GRP’s Alan & Thomas buys Aquilla
- People Moves: 22-26 November 2021