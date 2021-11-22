Ardonagh reports growth in income in Q3 2021 update
The Ardonagh Group has reported a 30.1% increase in income for the nine months to 30 September 2021.
The business stated that its total income rose to £675.7m, up from £519.5m in the same time period in 2020.
It detailed that it had seen “especially strong growth” in its specialty and international divisions and added that organic growth in the third quarter of 2021 was 10%.
In addition, adjusted Ebitda grew by 44.5% to £238.7m (9M 2020: £165.2m), driven by acquisitions, organic growth and
