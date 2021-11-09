Arag hires broker business manager

Legal expenses insurer Arag has appointed Alastair Sambrook to the role of broker business manager.

The provider stated that Sambrook will be responsible leading the broker account team and for developing relationships with brokers, predominantly in the South East of England.

In his new role, he will be reporting to Arag’s UK sales manager for before-the-event business, Matt Warren.

According to Arag, Sambrook has held a number of broker management, business development and leadership roles