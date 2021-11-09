Arag hires broker business manager
Legal expenses insurer Arag has appointed Alastair Sambrook to the role of broker business manager.
The provider stated that Sambrook will be responsible leading the broker account team and for developing relationships with brokers, predominantly in the South East of England.
In his new role, he will be reporting to Arag’s UK sales manager for before-the-event business, Matt Warren.
According to Arag, Sambrook has held a number of broker management, business development and leadership roles
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insight
Most read
- News Analysis - “Everybody’s service is rubbish” – insurer service uncovered
- Experts slam "badly worded" and "intrusive" FCA D&I survey
- The exclusive Insurance Age Broker Satisfaction Survey reveals 2021’s top insurers.
- Aviva’s claims director exits
- Movo exits GRP’s Hedron network
- Interview: Adrian Saunders, Ecclesiastical
- Opinion: Fair value – fair play