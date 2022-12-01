Axa resumes SSP broker service after cutting off cyber-hit software house
Axa has resumed services with SSP having cut off services to the cyber-hit software house as a precautionary measure.
In an email seen by Insurance Age, Axa told brokers that it had cut off insurer-hosted pricing and electronic data interchange on personal lines services with SSP following the cyber incident on November 25.
It was resuming services today.
Axa’s action follows news of SSP being hit by a cyber security breach from the Lockbit ransomware group.
David Sutton, director at Douglas Insurance Service in Rugby, said Axa’s actions meant there was no mid-term adjustments, renewals, or new business with
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on E-Trading
Most read
- FCA sinking 'into a quicksand’ – brokers react to latest threat on fair value
- Allianz Commercial launches new programme in bid to support independent brokers
- Freedom Service Group reveals permanent 4-day work week
- Fitch warns of deteriorating outlook for UK insurers
- GRP hails ‘biggest deal’ since Brown & Brown investment
- Ghost broking still a major problem as Aviva’s application fraud rises 16%
- Brokers say SSP ransomware attack not disrupting their systems