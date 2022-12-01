Axa resumes SSP broker service after cutting off cyber-hit software house

Axa has resumed services with SSP having cut off services to the cyber-hit software house as a precautionary measure.

In an email seen by Insurance Age, Axa told brokers that it had cut off insurer-hosted pricing and electronic data interchange on personal lines services with SSP following the cyber incident on November 25.

It was resuming services today.

Axa’s action follows news of SSP being hit by a cyber security breach from the Lockbit ransomware group.

David Sutton, director at Douglas Insurance Service in Rugby, said Axa’s actions meant there was no mid-term adjustments, renewals, or new business with