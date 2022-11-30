Brokers say SSP ransomware attack not disrupting their systems

SSP has been hit by a cyber security breach from the Lockbit ransomware group, but brokers say their systems are unaffected.

Dervensure Insurance Brokers Limited director Andrew Willows, who uses SSP on his broking systems in his Northern Ireland broker, said: “I have not seen anything. There’s no affect or issue for me personally.”

Another broker told Insurance Age that although it only had SSP as a legacy system, and its work was now done through Acturis, there were no issues.

As first revealed by sister publication Insurance Post, an SSP message was sent to clients and customers stating that it had suffered