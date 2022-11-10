In-depth: Good or bad? The looming regulation of broker software houses

Broker software houses likely face regulation amid a new law before parliament. The impending regulation has triggered debate over whether it will protect customers or add more cost and paperwork for brokers as Saxon East discovers

On a warm summer evening in August 2016 the lights went out for around 2,000 homes and businesses in Solihull.

The utilities company said it was a faulty end box that caused the outage, and all those affected had power restored by midnight.

But the small power outage caused weeks of chaos for more than 300 brokers, leaving them unable to conduct day-to-day business.

One broker claimed it lost £1.2m in just a few weeks.

The root of the disruption was software house SSP’s Solihull-based data