Polaris imarket policy count ticks up to 490,000 for 2021
The imarket policy count grew from 482,000 in 2020 to 490,000 in 2021, according to a report by technology provider Polaris.
The number of policies traded on imarket, which connects broker software platforms to insurer systems for the placement of commercial lines insurance risks, increased to an “all-time high”.
Additionally, use of live chat across imarket and insurer extranets, facilitating discussions between brokers and underwriters to enable digital placement, also grew. Over 200,000
