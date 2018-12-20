SSP posts loss for 2018 after £25m goodwill write down

Ebitda and revenue fall in the 12 months.

SSP has reported a post-tax loss of £38.2m for the year ended 31 March 2018 after a loss of £13.3m the previous year.

The technology company flagged that it had been hit by a goodwill impairment of £25m this year.

The firm stated that without this and other non-cash costs – loan note interest and intangible asset amortisation – it would have delivered a profit of £11m.

Revenue for the year slipped by 3% to £85.3m.

R&D boost

The software specialists acknowledged that transactions revenue fell by £3.5m due to the loss of selected broker customers. It noted that professional services and subscriptions revenues were in line with 2017.

Ebitda was down by 7% from £24.2m in 2017 to £22.5m.

However the company boosted its investment on research and development by 10% to £8.8m for the period.

The group also saw a rise in head count for the 12 months with the average monthly number of employees moving up from 704 to 773.

Read an extensive interview with CEO Steve Lathrope and CFO Chris Pennington as they explain the factors behind the numbers and the investments for growth over the year, the upcoming roll out of the cloud based SSP Broking platform, changes in staff numbers and more.

