CDL turnover breaks through £50m in 2017

Post-tax profit dips as investment continues.

CDL Group has reported a 12% rise in turnover to £52.68m for the year ended 30 September 2017.

The software specialists also delivered a 13% leap in operating profit to £8.3m.

However, profit after tax slipped by 3% to £6.62m.

During the course of the year the Stockport-headquartered technology firm expanded average monthly headcount from 578 to 625.

Incubator

It also launched its InsurTech Incubator in the period which it has described as a means for allocating resources to support start-up ideas and to “accelerate the development of new technologies to revolutionise the insurance sector”.

The technology firm also completed the latest development phase at its technology campus in Greater Manchester, with the opening of its newly-built ServiceWorks, housing CDL’s dedicated customer service teams.

And the firm recruited the first intake of apprentices on the new ‘Digital and Technology Degree’, launched with Manchester Metropolitan University.

Growth

CDL commercial director, Nigel Phillips, said: “These strong financial results are evidence that our strategy of investing for the future is working.

“This has been seen in continued demand for our insurer and retailer solutions, together with growing interest in new services and InsurTech propositions.”

He concluded: “Continuing with this strategy will ensure sustainable future growth as we forge ahead to increase our share of the insurance retail market.”

