RSA specialty lines MD Watson departs, with PL boss Cope stepping up

Steve Watson, managing director of UK specialty lines at RSA has left the insurer.

He will be replaced by Jonathan Cope, who is RSA’s general counsel and company secretary, as well as managing director of personal lines.

Watson joined RSA in 2019 initially as group casualty portfolio director. He subsequently led the RSA London Market business on an interim basis following the retirement of Gary Long in August 2020, taking on the role full time four months later.

Watson started his career at Eagle Star, and has almost 30 years of industry experience. Prior to joining RSA, Watson