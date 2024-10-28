Insurance Age

MGA doubles D&O line size with Lloyd's capacity deal

lloyd-s
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Managing general agent Rokstone has doubled its directors’ and officers’ (D&O) line size from £5m to £10m after securing additional capacity from Lloyds’ Syndicates.

The Aventum-owned business claims “high competition in the D&O market” has led to “a notable imbalance between supply and risk exposure”. 

It added securing an increase in capacity “sends a strong message to the market about Rokstone’s unwavering carrier support thanks to its underwriting expertise, strong market relationships, access to quality data, and its approach to sustainably supporting its broker partners”. 

Exciting times

Jimmy Heaton, head of D&O at Rokstone, added: “These are exciting

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Commercial

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: