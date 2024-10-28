MGA doubles D&O line size with Lloyd's capacity deal

Managing general agent Rokstone has doubled its directors’ and officers’ (D&O) line size from £5m to £10m after securing additional capacity from Lloyds’ Syndicates.

The Aventum-owned business claims “high competition in the D&O market” has led to “a notable imbalance between supply and risk exposure”.

It added securing an increase in capacity “sends a strong message to the market about Rokstone’s unwavering carrier support thanks to its underwriting expertise, strong market relationships, access to quality data, and its approach to sustainably supporting its broker partners”.

Exciting times

Jimmy Heaton, head of D&O at Rokstone, added: “These are exciting