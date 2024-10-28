MGA doubles D&O line size with Lloyd's capacity deal
Managing general agent Rokstone has doubled its directors’ and officers’ (D&O) line size from £5m to £10m after securing additional capacity from Lloyds’ Syndicates.
The Aventum-owned business claims “high competition in the D&O market” has led to “a notable imbalance between supply and risk exposure”.
It added securing an increase in capacity “sends a strong message to the market about Rokstone’s unwavering carrier support thanks to its underwriting expertise, strong market relationships, access to quality data, and its approach to sustainably supporting its broker partners”.Exciting times
Jimmy Heaton, head of D&O at Rokstone, added: “These are exciting
More on Commercial
Clear adds £10m broker Vision to portfolio in South East
Clear Group has strengthened its presence in the South East buying Bagshot, Surrey-based Vision Insurance Services.
Hiscox opens in Bristol
Hiscox has added to its regional presence with a satellite office in Bristol, Insurance Age can reveal.
UK commercial pricing downturn accelerates – Marsh
UK insurance rates fell 5% in the third quarter, the fastest rate of decline since the drop started at the start of 2024, according to research by Marsh.
Aviva signs three-year property deal with Rokstone
Managing general agent Rokstone, part of the Aventum Group, has inked a three-year binding authority agreement with Aviva for its direct & facultative property portfolio.
Todd & Cue secures funding facility from Barclays
Todd & Cue has secured a funding facility from Barclays as part of a refinance supported by WilliamsAli Corporate Finance.
Markerstudy confirms motor specialist Collingwood buy
A spokesperson for Markerstudy Group has confirmed that backer Pollen Street Capital, in conjunction with Markerstudy, has agreed to buy Gibraltar-based Collingwood Insurance Services.
Konsileo continues to scale as revenue jumps 75% to £7m in 2023
Top 100 insurance broker Konsileo’s parent company has reported a loss of £3.06m (2022: £1.73m loss) for the financial year ending 31 December 2023 on higher turnover of £7.05m (2022: £4.02m).
Beazley targets financial institutions with combined cover consortium
Specialist insurer Beazley has launched a new consortium providing combined civil liability, crime/fraud and cyber cover for financial institutions.