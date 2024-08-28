When it comes to risk management do brokers practice what they preach?
Brokers are being asked to constantly bang the drum for risk management to make sure a client is adequately insured. But what are intermediaries doing to protect and ready their own businesses for all eventualities? Martin Friel investigates.
Over the last 10 years or so, a quiet revolution in broker business models has taken place with more and more putting risk management services front and centre of their client proposition.
These services range from basic health and safety advice to full risk surveys and are provided as part of the package, sold as an added service or paid for via insurer risk bursaries.
Our starting position is to get a consolidated view from a range of experts in the business about which risks are most likely to
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Commercial
Specialist Risk Group grows taxi book with latest buy
Specialist Risk Group has acquired the ongoing renewal rights of Morton Insurance Brokers, a specialist in private hire and taxi insurance across the UK since 1987.
Blog: Are conflicting messages on risk controls and rates eroding trust in cyber expertise?
Is a failure to heed the cyber insurance lessons of the past undermining efforts to shore up its sustainable future? Ian Summerfield, head of cyber at Pen Underwriting, discusses.
Stait takes interim charge of Allianz mid-market business after Carey departure
Allianz has moved to replace Ecclesiastical-bound Dave Carey with interim managing director for mid-market Graham Stait, pictured, effective from today and subject to regulatory approval.
Carey quits Allianz to become Ecclesiastical intermediary MD
Ecclesiastical Insurance has appointed Dave Carey as the new managing director of its intermediary business, to join in February 2025.
FCA: brokers struggling to marry remuneration with evidence of fair value assessment
Brokers are still struggling to provide adequate evidence they are appropriately assessing whether their remuneration is consistent with the fair value of the product they are selling.
Markel doubles floor space with Leeds office move
Markel has doubled the size of its Leeds branch by moving to the new City Square House, 34 years after its first office opened in the city.
SRG snaps up East Midlands broker
Specialist Risk Group has today unveiled Anthony James Insurance Brokers as its latest acquisition, subject to regulatory approval.
Arch expands presence in Glasgow with new office
Arch Insurance’s UK regional division has announced it has opened a new office in Glasgow as part of its growth strategy for the region.