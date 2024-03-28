Chubb rolls out new practice targeting healthtech sector

Chubb has launched a new healthtech industry practice in the UK.

The new practice, which brings together underwriters, risk engineers and claims specialists will offer bespoke insurance coverages that provide protection for both company assets and third-party liabilities.

The healthtech practice aims to serve all types of companies – from start-ups to established firms – that provide technology for use in healthcare services, research environments and related professional services. This includes the creation, distribution, licensing, development or integration