DLG’s Bryson to replace Mooney as RSA commercial MD
RSA Insurance has announced that Sonya Bryson will replace Lee Mooney as commercial lines managing director, effective from 1 May 2024, subject to regulatory approval.
Reporting to Ken Norgrove, CEO UK and international at RSA, said Bryson, pictured, will have full responsibility for the strategy, P&L and performance of the insurer’s commercial lines business in the UK, including NIG and FarmWeb.
Bryson joins RSA from Direct Line Group, where she was commercial managing director and managing director of NIG. RSA acquired the Direct Line commercial business in September last year for £520m.
RSA added Mooney will leave the business “after an orderly transition”
