Ecclesiastical strikes third scheme deal of 2023 with Towergate Care

Ecclesiastical has continued its expansion into the scheme space by partnering with Towergate Care to offer property capacity for larger care home providers.

The specialist insurer has set a target to double the size of the business by 2026, and has identified the schemes space as an area for growth.

Already this year, Ecclesiastical announced new schemes with Brokerbility on its bricks and mortar scheme and MGA Iprism on a new community proposition.

Towergate is the preferred insurance provider to