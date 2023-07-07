Insurance Age

MGAs fear regulatory scrutiny will deter new entrants and diversification

regulation2
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Nine in 10 managing general agents believe that regulatory scrutiny will increase over the coming year, potentially deterring more entrants into the space.

That was one of the key findings in Sector Continues to Thrive, the latest edition of global law firm Clyde & Co’s MGA Report, published this week.

More than a third of respondents to the survey (51% of MGAs and 35% of carriers) believed regulatory barriers could deter MGA start-ups or existing MGAs entering new markets in the current climate. This was seen as the biggest barrier to new entrants/expansion with access to capital coming second (31% of MGAs and 30% of carriers).

Jennifer Martin

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Commercial

ABI reveals soaring trade credit claims

The Association of British Insurers has revealed member trade credit insurers received 5,300 claims for businesses in the first quarter of 2023, up 81% on the same period last year.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: