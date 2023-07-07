MGAs fear regulatory scrutiny will deter new entrants and diversification

Nine in 10 managing general agents believe that regulatory scrutiny will increase over the coming year, potentially deterring more entrants into the space.

That was one of the key findings in Sector Continues to Thrive, the latest edition of global law firm Clyde & Co’s MGA Report, published this week.

More than a third of respondents to the survey (51% of MGAs and 35% of carriers) believed regulatory barriers could deter MGA start-ups or existing MGAs entering new markets in the current climate. This was seen as the biggest barrier to new entrants/expansion with access to capital coming second (31% of MGAs and 30% of carriers).

Jennifer Martin