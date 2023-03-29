Insurance Age unveils first ever UK Broker Week

Insurance Age is pleased to launch the inaugural UK Broker Week – which is being held between October 9th to the 13th.

The weeklong initiative will champion the insurance broker community through a series of content, learning, and in-person activities that will shine a light on the best the profession has to offer.

UK Broker Week incorporates our two biggest broker-only events: Broker Expo and the UK Broker Awards – which this year are being held in a new venue – the Birmingham NEC.

As well as these two gatherings, Insurance Age will be using UK Broker Week to focus on the market-defining issues and