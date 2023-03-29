Insurance Age unveils first ever UK Broker Week
Insurance Age is pleased to launch the inaugural UK Broker Week – which is being held between October 9th to the 13th.
The weeklong initiative will champion the insurance broker community through a series of content, learning, and in-person activities that will shine a light on the best the profession has to offer.
UK Broker Week incorporates our two biggest broker-only events: Broker Expo and the UK Broker Awards – which this year are being held in a new venue – the Birmingham NEC.
As well as these two gatherings, Insurance Age will be using UK Broker Week to focus on the market-defining issues and
More on Commercial
AssuredPartners continues south-west push with broker buy
AssuredPartners bought South West Brokers, which trades under the name of Westinsure Plymouth.
SRIS eyes £250m GWP within two years
Specialist Risk Insurance Solutions grew gross written premium 20% last year and the £130m business is eyeing up £250m by the end of 2024, managing director Oliver Thorne told Insurance Age.
RSA posts £65m profit for 2022
RSA has reported a pre-tax profit of £65m for 2022 swinging back from a loss in 2021.
Lloyd’s confirms £2.6bn underwriting profit and targets £56bn GWP in 2023
Lloyd’s has delivered a £2.6bn underwriting profit for 2022, up from £1.7bn the year before.
FCA opens survey on SME thresholds for FOS insurance complaints
The Financial Conduct Authority has launched a review on shifting the thresholds for SMEs to be able to refer complaints to the Financial Ombudsman Service, as it revealed there have been 1,835 insurance complaints since the rules came into force on 1 April 2019.
Ecclesiastical UK & Ireland COR stable as investment losses drive group deficit in 2022
Ecclesiastical Insurance grew gross written premiums in the UK and Ireland by 16% in 2022 to £344.8m, the provider has revealed.
Intangic MGA launches with Axa XL-backed cyber parametric policy
Intangic MGA has launched with backing from Axa XL, offering parametric cyber insurance for large public corporations headquartered in the UK.
FCA boss Brewis to address Consumer Duty concerns at Insurance Age event
Matthew Brewis, director of insurance at the Financial Conduct Authority, has been confirmed as the keynote speaker for the first Insurance Age Broker Breakfast event in Leeds next month.