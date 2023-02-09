Insurance Age

Meet the MGA: Fusion Specialty UK

Joshua Cowen and Sam Shirley_Fusion Specialty
As Fusion Specialty UK begins trading, managing partner Josh Cowen and partner Sam Shirley discuss why technology is key to their plans for the SME-focused mergers and acquisitions MGA.

Fusion Speciality UK

Products: Warranty & Indemnity, Mio, Tax Liability and Contingent Risks. 

Capacity: Mixture of Lloyd’s and company markets

Parent company: Fusion Specialty currently serves nine markets from seven underwriting/ distribution hubs across four continents. 

Its ultimate parent company is POP International Holdings, which reports to be “a group of insurance and insurtech entrepreneurs dedicated to transforming the specialist insurance experience for customers”. The firm’s

