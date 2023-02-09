Meet the MGA: Fusion Specialty UK

As Fusion Specialty UK begins trading, managing partner Josh Cowen and partner Sam Shirley discuss why technology is key to their plans for the SME-focused mergers and acquisitions MGA.

Products: Warranty & Indemnity, Mio, Tax Liability and Contingent Risks.

Capacity: Mixture of Lloyd’s and company markets

Parent company: Fusion Specialty currently serves nine markets from seven underwriting/ distribution hubs across four continents.

Its ultimate parent company is POP International Holdings, which reports to be “a group of insurance and insurtech entrepreneurs dedicated to transforming the specialist insurance experience for customers”. The firm’s