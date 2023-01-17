Insurance Age

AssuredPartners appoints Ben Crabtree as London MD

Ben Crabtree, AssuredPartners
Ben Crabtree
Ben Crabtree has been appointed managing director of AssuredPartners London. He will report to AssuredPartners International CEO David Heathfield.

Crabtree joined AssuredPartners London in December 2019 to establish its M&A insurance division.

Beginning his career over two decades ago at Aon initially specialising in professional indemnity insurance, Crabtree moved into M&A insurance in 2003 and ultimately led Aon London’s transaction liability and D&O teams. Moving to JLT he established the broker’s Australia’s M&A insurance offering before returning to lead the London M&A practice.

While continuing to play an active role in the

