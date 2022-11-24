Insurance Age

Markel merges cyber and financial lines divisions

Cyber crime
  • Insurance Age staff
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Markel International is to merge its professional and financial risks division with its recently expanded cyber team.

It said the decision to merge the two divisions is part of the wholesale business’ efforts to “simplify the trading experience for its broking partners and make its product offerings to insureds as innovative, comprehensive, and relevant as possible, in a fast-moving and increasingly complex risk environment”.

David Sawyer, who joined Markel International in 2015, will take an expanded responsibility for the combined divisions as divisional managing director of PFR and Cyber. He took

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Commercial

Most read

  1. Ardonagh free cashflow declines to £7.8m as debt payments rise
  2. Broker insurance fraud cheat given suspended prison sentence
  3. Brokers await imminent FCA ruling which is expected to trigger claims from IFAs
  4. Romero boss urges brokers to donate as Kevin Sinfield raises £2m for MND charities
  5. The Needham Group buys Corporate Insurance Solutions
  6. PIB swoops for personal lines specialist Jigsaw Insurance
  7. Kingsbridge teams up with QBE and Zurich to launch wholesale product

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: