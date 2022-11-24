Markel merges cyber and financial lines divisions

Markel International is to merge its professional and financial risks division with its recently expanded cyber team.

It said the decision to merge the two divisions is part of the wholesale business’ efforts to “simplify the trading experience for its broking partners and make its product offerings to insureds as innovative, comprehensive, and relevant as possible, in a fast-moving and increasingly complex risk environment”.

David Sawyer, who joined Markel International in 2015, will take an expanded responsibility for the combined divisions as divisional managing director of PFR and Cyber. He took