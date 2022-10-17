Stonegate BI judgement criticised for giving insurers potential furlough 'windfall'

The High Court judgement in the Stonegate Pub Company vs MS Amlin & Others business interruption case has been criticised by a law firm for potentially offering insurance companies an unexpected ‘windfall’ by discounting furlough payments from claims.

Today’s judgement was handed down before the Right Honourable Justice Butcher in this case, alongside Greggs PLC v Zurich Insurance and Various Eateries Trading Ltd v Allianz Insurance, which both covered similar grounds.

David Pryce, managing partner at Fenchurch Law that acted on behalf of Stonegate, told Insurance Age: “If you are to look at the three key issues which were the subject of the Stonegate case in terms of their general applicability to policyholders are: aggregation, causation