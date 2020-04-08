Blog: When is a consolidator, not a consolidator? The question Barton, Jelf and Reid’s Partners& hopes to answer

This week saw the launch of new broking business Partners&, bringing together a quintet of players to form a business which is positioning itself as distinctly anti-consolidator. Insurance Age content director Jonathan Swift looks at what this means; and the challenges it faces to maintain its self-proclaimed USPs as it grows.

“Our belief is that SME business requires advice, we are certainly not going to centralise. If anything we will put more [SME business] into the hands of account executives. We think it [the call centre approach] is a fundamental mistake. We are a community-based broker and it is entirely inappropriate to segment yourself away from your community by putting it into a call centre.”

These words were spoken by Phil Barton. Not this week as his new venture Partners& was unveiled, but in 2014 when he helmed Jelf and he was asked about Towergate’s SME model revolving around a ‘contact centre’ in Manchester. A touch Ironic in one sense given that Jelf’s subsequent owner Marsh Commercial has now moved small business into what it has described as “Enterprise Centres of Excellence” in Bristol, Glasgow, Harrogate, Leeds and Worcester - but denied they are ‘call centres’.

Roll forward to this week and the news of the Partners& business launch bringing together the brokers MRIB [which Barton joined in October last year as group CEO], Independents, La Playa, CGI and Versatile, with initial £25m investment from Capital Z. It already ranks as one of the largest 100 brokers in the UK with £65m gross written premium.

But this is not a consolidation play. In the same way Marsh’s Enterprise Centres of Excellence are not call centres. Of course it is not.

Scale

Age’s sister title Insurance Post described the quintet as an “agglomeration” with Barton adding: “We’re not proposing to be a consolidator; we have simply made those acquisitions to bring the right talent into our business and create scale from the outset.”

Meanwhile, he explained to Insurance Age: “Success will look like completing the integration, invest in a culture of partnership and creating something different and new. We want to challenge the status quo and avoid the pitfalls of the consolidators – that is not what we are about. We are here to challenge the market and are excited about the journey.”

The issue is that the term consolidator – as with call centre – has taken on negative connotations [large debt, lack of integration, disparate cultures, unreasonable commission demands etc…] and thus it is no surprise that Partners& are trying to distance themselves from this model, despite numbering ex-Jelf supremos Barton and Chris Jelf on board, alongside Bluefin’s Stuart Reid as chairman. People who might be considered as having good ‘consolidator’ stock in the sense they worked previously for businesses that acquired and consolidated brokers to create larger and more valuable entities. Consolidator 101.

Words

But the language around Partners& seems more collegiate. Barton described it thus: “Everyone in the firm is a partner, everyone has a common goal and we are all pulling in the same direction.”

A goal which is easier when there are five partners, than when there are 10, 15, 20 etc …

As a result it will be interesting to see how Partners& develops over the coming years and whether it does avoid the past ‘pitfalls’ of consolidators such as short termism, and offer clients and carriers something new as it supplements organic growth with buys.

Originals

When Marsh acquired Jelf in 2015 former Insurance Age columnist Tony Cornell wrote about the party being [almost] over for the original wave of consolidators [Towergate, Smart & Cook, Layton Blackham, RP Hodson, Jelf and Giles]. In reality though many of the key players involved here have come back in one way or another – though perhaps with less fanfare - from Chris Giles [PIB] to Peter Cullum [GRP] to Chris Blackham [Howden].

To that list you can now add Barton, Jelf and Reid [whose business Stuart Alexander merged with Layton Blackham and Smart & Cook to create what became Bluefin].

https://www.insuranceage.co.uk/professional-broking/interview/1195221/sell-outs-saviours

The broking cliché seems to dictate that what goes around, comes around [again]. And I suspect many insurers and clients will be reasonably content if Partners& turns out to be Jelf marque II.

So Barton, Jelf and Reid et al should be praised for aiming to do something different. Especially during such a troubling time.

But words are cheap and time will tell whether the ampersand in the new broker’s brand is to be followed by ‘… same old story’ or ‘… something new’.

If it is the latter, then I for one will congratulate them on a ‘Partners& … job well done’.

Jonathan Swift is the content director for Insurance Age and Insurance Post.