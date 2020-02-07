In-depth - commercial: The property pressure cooker

Commercial property is facing hikes in premiums as insurers take a tough line on claims. Sam Barrett finds out why and discovers what steps brokers can take to weather the hardening market

Commercial property is under pressure. Although the latest figures from Acturis show that rates fell in the second and third quarters of 2019, the smart money is on this being the proverbial calm before the storm.

“Insurers have held off pushing through premium increases, preferring to use other methods of limiting exposure, such as higher excesses and caps on alternative accommodation cover instead,” says Robin Gleeson, business director at Towergate Insurance Brokers.

“This works to a point but premiums aren’t where they should be: they will have to increase in 2020.”

Fire damage

Claims pressure is coming from many sources. Fire remains a major issue and, since Grenfell in June 2017, other large fires have included Chester Zoo, student accommodation in Bolton, the Claremont Hotel in Eastbourne and Worcester Park.

Doug Barnett, director of mid-market and customer risk management at Axa UK, says that £1m-plus fires are becoming a monthly phenomenon.

Unsurprisingly, cladding has been a particular issue.

“Insurers are really starting to poke around to understand the nature of the risk,” says Mark Manwaring, head of real estate at Aon. “Where properties have been taken out of a portfolio, we’ve seen some become uninsurable because of the cladding. In these cases, you have to work with the insurer to agree a timetable to replace the cladding and reduce the risk.”

Water marks

As well as some widespread flooding in 2019, especially in Yorkshire and the Humber, escape of water claims continue to trouble the commercial market.

More expensive contents coupled with less resilient plumbing are proving to be a recipe for much larger claims.

Given this, leak detection technology is on insurers’ radars. But, while it can significantly limit the damage, convincing policyholders to invest isn’t easy.

“Take up is low,” admits Colin Price, underwriting manager for property at Zurich Insurance.

“It is easier to push the benefits when someone’s had the inconvenience of an escape of water but many property owners don’t want the capital expenditure. We’re taking another approach – promoting best practice around any work carried out to a policyholder’s water systems.”

Insurers have held off pushing through premium increases, preferring to use other methods of limiting exposure… This works to a point but premiums aren’t where they should be: they will have to increase in 2020 Robin Gleeson

Fly-by-nights

Fly-tipping is also a growing problem for commercial property owners, with criminals transforming an empty building into an illegal waste disposal site, charging tradespeople a small fee to take their rubbish.

Manwaring says he’s seen claims in excess of £1m to deal with the removal of rubbish and clean-up of the property.

Also troubling the commercial property market is the return of the 1990s trend for illegal raves. Although less common than fly-tipping, a night’s partying can result in a significant claim.

It’s hoped that these phenomena will be squashed soon.

“We’re talking to government about toughening up the legislation around this, mirroring the residential market’s stance on squatting by making it a criminal offence,” says Barnett.

Market squeeze

Alongside these pressures, or perhaps as a result of them, capacity is reducing.

Nick Taylor-Ward, client director at Konsileo, points to the exit of three major insurers – MS Amlin, Tokio Marine Kiln and Aspen – from the market in 2019.

“This has added pressure to capacity and resources and allowed the remaining insurers to increase their rates,” he adds.

On top of this, Barnett says that premiums for some of the business that is entering the market as a result of insurers putting their books into run-off are lower than they should be. Again, this is pushing rates higher.

The upwards trend is far from uniform, however, with some areas of the commercial property market faring worse than others. “Larger exposures are a challenge,” says Mark Armitage, managing director – national broking and placement, UK retail at Gallagher.

“An insurer might take reinsurance on these risks or look to co-insure but, with reinsurance availability and capacity dropping, this can be difficult.”

Blocks of flats are also proving particularly difficult, according to Gleeson.

“They’ve experienced more fires and larger escape of water claims, which can be exacerbated by the fact that, as a result of foreign investment, a large proportion of the flats are unoccupied,” he says.

“Insurers have also been a bit late to the party when it comes to insisting on risk management measures.”

We need to talk to clients about things they can do to mitigate these exposures… Understanding the risks they face and recommending measures such as increased security or flood defences can help Mark Armitage

Cutting cover corners

While arranging cover can be challenging, as insurers are more likely to take a harder line when faced with a claim, ensuring clients have the right insurance is essential.

Unfortunately, this is an area where there can be some significant shortfalls.

Although some insurers have removed the average clause in the micro-SME market, underinsurance remains a major headache for larger risks.

Alistair Steward, director of business development at QuestGates, explains: “There can be a significant difference between the market and reinstatement values so it’s prudent to get a professional valuation carried out.

“Owners think they’ll be fine with a lower pay out if there’s a total loss but they don’t imagine that the average condition also applies when there’s a partial loss.”

Weathering the storm

With higher premiums likely in 2020, risk management and claims prevention need to be a key part of the client conversation.

“We need to talk to clients about things they can do to mitigate these exposures,” says Armitage. “Understanding the risks they face and recommending measures such as increased security or flood defences can help.”

Data can also inform this process, with Manwaring recommending that brokers analyse claims experience to determine where any risk management investment should be targeted.

He also advocates engaging with clients as early as possible.

“Insurers are showing different approaches to the market so it’s worth considering which ones would be a good match,” he adds. “Present the risk well too. Insurers want to write good business and will look for well managed risks.”