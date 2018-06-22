Quizzical questions: 22 June 2018

Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.

The quiz is now live.

Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?

Pleased with your results? Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz

Quiz away.

Need a hint? Try our clues:

They were apparently frustrated to have missed out on XL Catlin

He is currently CEO at Alesco

The total budget is £2.5m

A co-founder of SSP he has been CEO and most recently chairman

MP Craig Tracey has been keeping an eye on IPT spending and making sure the money goes towards flood defences