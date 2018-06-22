Quizzical questions: 22 June 2018
Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.
The quiz is now live.
Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?
Pleased with your results? Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz
Quiz away.
Need a hint? Try our clues:
They were apparently frustrated to have missed out on XL Catlin
A co-founder of SSP he has been CEO and most recently chairman
MP Craig Tracey has been keeping an eye on IPT spending and making sure the money goes towards flood defences