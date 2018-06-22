Insurance Age

Quizzical questions: 22 June 2018

quiz-speech-bubbles
Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.

The quiz is now live.

Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?

Quiz away.

 

Need a hint? Try our clues:

They were apparently frustrated to have missed out on XL Catlin

He is currently CEO at Alesco

The total budget is £2.5m

A co-founder of SSP he has been CEO and most recently chairman

MP Craig Tracey has been keeping an eye on IPT spending and making sure the money goes towards flood defences

