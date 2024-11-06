Insurance Age

PIB enters France with 100th deal

France pin in map
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

PIB Group has entered the French market buying medical malpractice insurance business BEA Group and its subsidiaries, amid speculation about its own future.

The deal, PIB’s 100th, means it now has a presence in 11 different countries (see box) with its most recent addition being Romania in April.

BEA Group was founded in 2009 by CEO Marco Favale and operates in the brokerage and claim management sector, focusing on medical malpractice and public market players.

It has nine offices in three locations and also operates in the Italian market, through the 2023 acquisition of Capanna.

PIB said the deal will see it “providing investment and support to the

