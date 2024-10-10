The general insurance sector in Glasgow – a dynamic market thriving in competitive times

As with many markets Scotland’s general insurance hub Glasgow has seen consolidation but Martin Friel notes both brokers and insurers are buoyant about the opportunities, with local empowerment key to success.

Like much of the rest of the UK, Scotland’s economy has taken a bit of a battering in recent years and sentiment, particularly in the media, is gloomy at best. But the brokers and insurers of that country, just one step removed from the economic front lines, tell a different story.

Congregated in Glasgow, Scotland’s largest city and commercial hub, they are reporting a more positive economic outlook, one that has clear challenges but balanced by a host of new opportunities.

Glasgow is Scotland’s