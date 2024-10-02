Gallagher promotes Collings to new chief broking officer exec role
Gallagher has promoted Simon Collings to a new executive role, chief broking officer, reporting to Michael Rea, CEO of Gallagher in the UK.
Previously managing director of Gallagher’s national broking and placement team within its UK and Ireland retail division, Collings joined Gallagher in 2017 as market management director for UK retail.
Prior to joining Gallagher, he held several senior positions at Marsh, JLT and Miller in placement roles.
In this newly created post, the broker said Collings will “lead and develop the broking strategy for Gallagher in the UK and Ireland, including its extensive retail operations and its London
