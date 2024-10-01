Kingfisher creates new motorsports arm following broker buy

Kingfisher Insurance Services has acquired MIS Motorsport’s commercial business in the UK and Ireland.

As part of the acquisition, a new entity will be created called MIS Commercial, which will focus on commercial insurance products for professional and amateur motorsports teams and businesses.

Kingfisher said MIS Motorsport will remain under current ownership and focus on its core expertise as a worldwide provider of motorsport on-track insurance, driving continued growth in this area.

The existing team at MIS Commercial will continue operations from Leeds.

The deal follows Kingfisher’s purchase of