Allianz promotes to bolster personal lines broker team
The Allianz personal lines broker business has strengthened its leadership team and promoted Victoria Price to director of broker propositions.
The insurer explained Price will “lead the personal lines broker distribution team, maximise opportunities in the market and position Allianz as a leading insurer in the UK personal lines broker market”. She has been head of strategic accounts for the past five years.
In addition, Anna Cole has been appointed broker marketing and customer director, expanding her role to lead the personal broker customer strategy, including customer insight, customer experience and retention.
The appointments come
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Broker
Major Ardonagh acquisition gets the green light from shareholders
Ardonagh has received approval from PSC shareholders to complete the A$2.3bn (£1.21bn) acquisition of the Australian broking business, with the transaction expected to close around 11 October 2024.
Blog: Brokers don’t need to fear artificial intelligence but should consider embracing its benefits
While exploring new technologies – from Gen AI to machine learning – might not be top of many brokers’ to-do lists, their benefits should not be understated. Open GI’s director of brokers and MGAs Nick Giddings explains how these tools could free them up to focus on servicing customers and growth.
Broker Expo 2024 Countdown: Biba CEO Graeme Trudgill
As we count down to Insurance Age’s Broker Week, we asked our Broker Expo speakers to share some insights into the event, market issues and reveal their favourite chocolate bar. Today, we focus on the British Insurance Brokers’ Association CEO Graeme Trudgill.
Aviva signs capacity deal for Howden scheme
Aviva has agreed to a deal with Howden to provide capacity for the broker’s Bespoke Farm and Estate Scheme, Insurance Age can reveal.
LexisNexis launches perils and property data package to support brokers
LexisNexis Risk Solutions has launched a set package of perils and property data to give brokers simplified risk scores for flood, subsidence and crime at point of quote, Insurance Age can reveal.
Broker Expo 2024 Countdown: Jonathan Evans of Sustain Insurance Brokers
As we count down to Insurance Age’s Broker Week, we asked our Broker Expo speakers to share some insights into the event, market issues and and reveal their favourite chocolate bar. Today, we focus on Sustain Insurance Brokers founder Jonathan Evans.
Almost half of UK commercial properties underinsured – Gallagher
Research from Gallagher has found that more than four in 10 (46%) commercial properties are underinsured, with the average shortfall being 40%.
High Net Worth – is it really high noon for MGAs in upmarket personal property?
With Munich Re (GrovesJohnWestrup) and Allianz (Home & Legacy) putting mid- and high-net-worth MGAs into run-off in the last 18 months, is this distribution model failing to connect with these customers? Ed Murray explores these developments and others in the upmarket personal property sector.