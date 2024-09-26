Allianz promotes to bolster personal lines broker team

The Allianz personal lines broker business has strengthened its leadership team and promoted Victoria Price to director of broker propositions.

The insurer explained Price will “lead the personal lines broker distribution team, maximise opportunities in the market and position Allianz as a leading insurer in the UK personal lines broker market”. She has been head of strategic accounts for the past five years.

In addition, Anna Cole has been appointed broker marketing and customer director, expanding her role to lead the personal broker customer strategy, including customer insight, customer experience and retention.

The appointments come