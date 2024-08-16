Insurance Age

Markerstudy Distribution CEO Donaldson unveils top team

Ian Donaldson, CEO of Autonet and Carole Nash
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Markerstudy Distribution has confirmed its top team under CEO Ian Donaldson following the completion of the Ardonagh personal lines deal at the end of June.

The £1.2bn move for Ardonagh’s personal lines offering announced in September 2023 created a business that transacts £3bn of gross written premium annually employing 7300 people. 

Markerstudy paid £820m for the arm known as Atlanta Group with Ardonagh keeping a 23% stake in the new combined entity.

The deal was rubber-stamped by the Financial Conduct Authority on 31 May.

Rebrand

The Markerstudy Distribution division, which was rebranded from Markerstudy Broking in March, already had a portfolio that

