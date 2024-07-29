BMS buys DR&P as Inflexion exits

European mid-market private equity house Inflexion has agreed to sell its investment in David Roberts & Partners to BMS Group, having first taken a stake in 2021.

The deal marks a substantial entry into the regional broker space for Top 100 UK broker BMS and is its largest transaction to date.

DR&P has a team of almost 400 people in 25 offices across the UK and Europe, handling in excess of £620m gross written premiums. Upon completion, DR&P and its subsidiary companies will continue to operate under their existing brands.

DR&P CEO John Page and managing director Simon Bland, will continue in their roles, with Page reporting to Nick Cook, CEO of BMS Group.

