Ardonagh Advisory notches up fifth buy of 2024

Ardonagh Advisory has acquired Rollinson Smith Insurance Brokers, a community broker servicing the Shropshire, Staffordshire, West Midlands and North Wales regions with a reach in London and other areas of the country.

RSIB was founded in 1974 and offers commercial and personal lines, with fleet, motor trade and commercial combined among its core product offering.

Today the team of 26 operates from Telford, with an additional office in Colwyn Bay, Conwy serving clients in North Wales.

Managing director Chris Hartley will continue to lead the business.

Fitting buy

Phil Bayles, Ardonagh Advisory chief commercial officer, said: “Rollinson Smith is a fitting example of the kind of high-quality regional broker we seek