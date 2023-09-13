Insurance Age

My Perfect Broker Week: Clear Group’s Nick Smallcorn

Nick Smallcorn Clear Group
    • Insurance Age staff

To tie in with the first-ever UK Broker Week, we asked our speakers to outline what their perfect working week would look like. Nick Smallcorn, regional managing director, London, at Clear Group shares his thoughts.

What constitutes the ideal start to your working week?

Getting a good new business enquiry.

In terms of working in the office to home/other, what does your working week now look like?

I work two days in the office and three days at home.

What does a productive in-person, in-office meeting with your own team look like to you?

The key is it’s about an exchange of ideas. It’s not a lecture but a chance for all to express themselves – the good and the bad.

What does a productive in-person, in-office meeting with an insurer partner look like to you?

The best teams are ones where people understand not only “what” they are doing, but “why”, and how they contribute to the whole business

I go to a lot of insurer meetings where neither party are properly prepared. I think we’ve become a bit lazy as an industry to be honest in this area. Everybody needs to have done their stats and come prepared.

What does an ideal lunch break look like to take your mind off the day job?

Lunch break? I don’t get one, never have other than a client lunch – and to be fair there are a few of those.

We all know evening meet-ups are important for networking. What is the best after-work event you have recently attended?

For me it’s a recent international broker event we partly hosted. Fantastic opportunity to exchange ideas and learn about broking around the globe.

Team bonding is also key to a successful broking business. What have you found is a successful way to keep team spirits up?

I always feel the best teams are ones where people understand not only “what” they are doing, but “why”, and how they contribute to the whole business. Events and team interaction is all part of this, so team events, online quizzes, socials – all are important.

Have you had a ‘workation’?

Er, definitely.

What would the ideal ‘workation’ look like for you?

Somewhere where the time difference means I can clear my emails daily before the start of trading in the UK and it all piles up again.

On Friday evening how do you like to wind down after a busy week?

Cricket and a glass of red.

Nick will be part of the panel The Inflation Conundrum: Opportunity vs Challenge at Broker Expo on 12 October at the NEC Birmingham.

To sign up to join him, click here.

