My Perfect Broker Week: Allied Westminster’s Gavin Mitchell

To tie in with the first-ever UK Broker Week, we asked our speakers to outline what their perfect working week would look like. Gavin Mitchell, managing director, Allied Westminster (Insurance Services) shares his thoughts.

What constitutes the ideal start to your working week?

Having just had a great weekend.

In terms of working in the office to home/other, what does your working week now look like?

My working week has undergone quite the transformation, and it’s a journey I’ve been on even before the era of Covid.

The majority of my time is now spent working from the comfort of my home, a shift that feels almost like a return to my pre-Covid routine.

The twist? My current home is in a remote corner of the already remote Isle of Skye in Scotland.

Despite its location – a good 16 miles away from the nearest shop – I consider myself incredibly fortunate to be blessed with excellent internet connectivity in our village.

Working from home has truly become my natural habitat. The familiar surroundings and the absence of the daily office hustle put me in my element, allowing me to tap into a heightened sense of productivity.

I recognise, of course, that this setup might not be everyone’s cup of tea. It’s a personal preference, a way of working that resonates deeply with me.

Despite the change in scenery, the essence of a working week remains intact. However, what’s truly liberating is the elimination of those time-consuming, energy-draining commutes. Bid farewell to the days of suiting up and booting up – I’ve embraced a more relaxed attire that matches the newfound freedom.

Moreover, the absence of a daily commute translates to not only saving time and effort but also reducing the environmental impact. It’s a small yet impactful step towards a greener way of working.

In essence, my working week now reflects a harmonious blend of my professional responsibilities and embracing the wild beauty that is the Isle of Skye.

While some may find it unconventional, for me, it’s become a recipe for increased productivity and a lifestyle that aligns with my values. So, here’s to trading the office desk for Skye’s magic, and to a work routine that truly feels like home.

What does a productive in-person, in-office meeting with your own team look like to you?

I would sum it up by saying the key elements are focused discussions, active participation, collaborative decision-making, clear action items, and a positive atmosphere.

I believe there has to be a team spirit, where all participants feel like stakeholders in reaching conclusions or agreeing objectives.

What does a productive in-person, in-office meeting with an insurer partner look like to you?

Your question delves into a truly intriguing area, particularly with the emphasis on the term ‘partner’. The concept of partnership within the insurance industry holds such depth that it could easily fill an entire conference on its own – what it signifies, or better yet, what it should signify.

For me, a productive in-person, in-office meeting with an insurer partner revolves around a foundational understanding of consistency and unwavering service quality.

The linchpin here is responsiveness, a trait that becomes most significant when it’s required the most. To truly excel in this partnership, insurers must exhibit the ability to listen, to adapt, and to transform as circumstances evolve. This adaptive nature was particularly evident in the lead-up to and during the Covid lockdown, a period that put everyone to the test.

As we reminisce about that time, it’s clear that brokers hold in their memory those insurer partners who stood by them, who not only collaborated but went above and beyond to safeguard the interests of their shared clients.

This, in essence, becomes a pivotal benchmark to gauge the efficacy of an insurer partnership – how well they aligned with us in facing unprecedented challenges and how dedicated they were in ensuring our clients’ well-being.

So a productive meeting with an insurer partner, to me, boils down to these core tenets – consistency, service excellence, responsiveness, and an innate willingness to evolve together.

It’s a partnership where actions speak volumes, and the collaborative pursuit of customer satisfaction becomes the bedrock of our engagement.

What does an ideal lunch break look like to take your mind off the day job?

Describing an ideal lunch break that takes my mind off the day job is a bit of a challenge for me. My lunchtime routine tends to be quite fluid, with irregular timings and often a fusion of work and mealtime. It’s not a fixed ritual, as I often squeeze in lunch amidst my work tasks or even at my desk while I catch up on reading.

However, there’s one aspect of my lunch break that stands out as a refreshing respite – walking my dog.

Amid the rhythm of my workday, I carve out moments to accompany my dog Finn on a stroll. These breaks, intertwined with the working hours and influenced by the day’s to-do list, offer a welcome change of pace.

It’s intriguing how even my location plays a role in shaping my lunchtime routine.

When I find myself on Skye, nature takes on a significant role in the equation. The weather becomes a deciding factor in when and how I structure my workload, striking a balance between my tasks and the much-needed breaks.

In essence, my ideal lunch break isn’t confined to a specific format; it’s an ever-evolving fusion of work and personal time.

The moments spent walking my dog, particularly against the backdrop of Skye’s weather whims, provide a refreshing interlude that clears my mind and readies me for the tasks ahead. It’s a reminder that even within the busy workday, these subtle breaks contribute to the overall rhythm of life on the Island.

We all know evening meet-ups are important for networking. What is the best after work event you have recently attended?

I have to admit I am not a good networker.

Back to Skye, I love it when I can walk up the hill behind my house and no there is nobody for miles. I almost never attend network meetings.

However, each year I do love going to the British Insurance Brokers’ Association conference as it is a great time to bump into old friends and contacts going back more years than I want to admit.

Team bonding is also key to a successful broking business. What have you found is a successful way to keep team spirits up?

When we get our team together, we take those from our Stirling office in Scotland down to our Yorkshire office for a meal and social gathering – especially Christmas.

It is something I want us to do more of. Although we all connect over Teams and speak a lot over the phone, it is great to have the team together, and out of work-mode.

Have you had a ‘workation’?

My life is a workation.

What would the ideal ‘workation’ look like for you?

Exactly what I do: when I work from my house on Skye and look out the window from my desk and see the Atlantic washing up on the foot of the Black Cuillin mountains. What an amazing time to be alive when technology affords that work life balance.

On Friday evening how do you like to wind down after a busy week?

A long walk with the dog, then fine wine, and good company.

