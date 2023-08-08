‘Disappointing’ – brokers react to Zurich personal lines broker exit plans

Brokers have expressed disappointment at Zurich’s plans to exit personal lines motor and home on broker panels.

Last month, Zurich said it had “reviewed its mass market home and motor strategy to simplify routes to market, and focus on the areas where there are greater opportunities to grow”.

The insurer was proposing to withdraw from the regional broker and national (panel) broker channels.

It would honour new business and renewal quotes already provided, and continue to cover existing home and motor customers until the end of their policies, the firm added.

Disappointing

Having now had time to