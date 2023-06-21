Insurance Age

MGA backer Accelerant Insurance Europe’s GWP soars to €662m

A map of Europe lit up and connected with dotted lines
Accelerant Insurance Europe’s gross written premium tripled in 2022, according to regulatory filings.

The insurer posted €219m (£188.2m) GWP in 2021, which grew to €662m (£569m) last year, fuelled by a network of partnerships with its managing general agents.

MGA partner

Accelerant Insurance Europe is a major provider of capacity to MGAs in the UK.

MGAs that have Accelerant listed on their website include Lloyd’s coverholder Instant Underwriting, large commercial specialist Broker Express, and SME-focused Pardus Underwriting.

The business said in its filings that it operates through a 90%

