GRP buys West Midlands broker

Stephen Ross, head of mergers and acquisitions at GRP
Global Risk Partners has acquired 100% of the share capital of Thompson and Co (Risk Solutions) Holdings.

The deal has received regulatory approval, and the consideration is undisclosed.

Thompson and Co is a family owned commercial insurance broker, based in Solihull, West Midlands. The business was founded in 1987 by Paul Thompson, who is still with the firm, alongside fellow directors Baljit Thompson and Jennie Sutcliffe.

We look forward to playing an active part in accelerating our growth and footprint in the West Midlands, and giving our clients a broader range of risk management and

