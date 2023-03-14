Broking Success: From banking to insurance

H&H Insurance Brokers managing director Paul Graham speaks to Sophie Locke-Cooper about how he transitioned from banking to broking, and why less regulation along with product evolution makes the sector so rewarding and exciting.

Profile

H&H Insurance Brokers

GWP: £15.5m

Staff: 36

Specialisms: agriculture/farming, tourism and hospitality, and livestock

Locations: Carlisle (Cumbria); Hexham, (Northumberland); Durham and Wrexham (Wales)

What is your insurance career journey?

The Royal Bank of Scotland were looking for retail managers to help run the branch network and I was fortunate enough to be offered an area manager’s role, which started me in finance.

I worked there from 2000 to 2006, then moved to HSBC