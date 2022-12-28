Review of the Year 2022: John Warburton, Konsileo CEO

In the latest part of Insurance Age's review of the year John Warburton, Konsileo CEO offers his reflections on 2022 and predictions for the next 12 months.

What has been your broking related highlight of 2022?



For us, winning the British Insurance Awards Insurance Employer of the Year. Our whole business is premised on being the place where people can be the “happiest, best rewarded and most professional” brokers and it is great to be recognised for it.



What has been the most over-hyped insurance trend of 2022 and why?



Two trends:

“The Death of Insurtech” - just because some hype-y ones have failed doesn’t mean that technology led innovation is