Two acquisitions for GRP-owned Premier Choice Healthcare
Both operate in the health insurance space and PCH is buying the portfolios of clients for both businesses.
Mosaic Health has been an appointed representative of PCH since 2015. The business is based in Witney, Oxfordshire, and founder Anne Cullinan is to retire following completion.
PNMCO Limited was owned by Paul Mills, a healthcare consultant trading under the PCH brand since 2005, and will also be stepping away from his role following completion.
Both portfolios of clients consist of
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Broker
Most read
- Nick Major to exit Aviva amid commercial lines shake-up
- Seventeen Group buys Scottish broker CCRS
- Urban Jungle expands into motor insurance
- Blog: Insurance is interesting, it’s time to stop the negative language
- BGL Insurance appoints new managing director of distribution
- People Moves: 22-26 August 2022
- Truss’s mooted regulation merger plan derided