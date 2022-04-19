Insurance Age

GRP’s County Group buys again in Wales

Welsh flag set against blue skies
The deal, for an undisclosed sum, has received regulatory approval County confirmed.

It marks the first GRP buy since the £1.48bn takeover of the consolidator by US giant Brown & Brown was announced last month. That deal is expected to close in the third quarter of this year.

Archenfield operates out of offices in Monmouth and Cardiff Bay.

It was founded over 25 years ago and writes a mix of commercial and personal lines insurance. The firm will continue to operate from its current locations

