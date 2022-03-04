GRP-owned County Group buys PG Insurance

GRP’s North West hub, County Group, has acquired the business and assets of PG Insurance, a Cardiff-based community broker, for an undisclosed sum.

Alastair Christopherson, county chief executive officer, explained that PG Insurance will continue to trade under its existing brand.

Christopherson said: “It’s great to begin 2022 with an acquisition and PG Insurance is an excellent and well-run local business that will boost our presence in South Wales, which is an important growth area for the