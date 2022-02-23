Insurance Age

Aston Lark builds on Irish expansion

Aston Lark Ireland has revealed the acquisition of Marine & General Insurances, subject to regulatory approval.

Established in 1972, Marine & General provides bespoke solutions to individuals and businesses, offering a range of general insurances, financial services, and life and pensions products. The Dublin-based broker’s team is led by Colm Tyndall and Gavin Kennedy.

Robert Kennedy, Aston Lark Ireland CEO, commented: “Marine & General Insurances DAC has built up an enviable reputation over

