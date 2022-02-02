Devitt deal adds fresh specialism to Gallagher portfolio

Gallagher’s move to buy Devitt Insurance which specialises in motorbike and motor home cover has added fresh expertise to the Gallagher portfolio.

Retail CEO, Michael Rea, commented: “It will be a stable addition to Gallagher and offers us niche expertise.

“We liked them because they were specialist and niche. They are really focused on motor home and motor bike.”

Rea remarked that the business’s specialisms were “virgin territory” for Gallagher so he is not concerned about potential