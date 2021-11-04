Kelly Ogley takes A-Plan CEO role

Kelly Ogley has been promoted to CEO of A-Plan, Insurance Age can reveal.

Group CEO Cark Shuker confirmed that Ogley, who was formerly chief operating officer, took the reins at the personal lines specialist this month.

He commented: “It was a natural progression. She has been with us six years and is very capable…We are very pleased.

“It gives me more opportunity to spend my time looking after group matters and overseeing Ensldeigh, Assured Futures and KGM. I remain as group CEO.”

Shuker