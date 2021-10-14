People Moves: 11-15 October 2021

Featuring: Generation Underwriting, CPP Group, Momentum, Broadway Insurance Brokers

Generation Underwriting expands into Scotland

The specialist regional MGA, which is part of WF Risk Group, has appointed Steven Robertson to take up the role of underwriting manager for Scotland. Robertson brings over 25 years of experience in the industry and will be based in Glasgow.

He commented: “Scotland has a thriving highly professional broking community but it’s fair to say that their needs aren’t