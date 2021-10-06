Broking success: New MD, same service

▶ How did BQI Group come about?

It was developed in 2006 by Andy Brown and Sean Quinn, who both found themselves in a position where were they able to set up the company together. From day one, BQI has specialised mainly in the construction arena and began trading, and then very quickly got off to a flying start.

▶ Can you tell me a bit more about how it has developed over the years?

The office in Perth was our first location. In 2007 we hit £1m GWP then opened a London office in 2008. The