Insurance Age

GRP completes deal for WTW's Northern Ireland business

deal-completed
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Global Risk Partners (GRP) has completed its acquisition of Willis Towers Watson’s (WTW) commercial risk and broking business in Northern Ireland.

The deal, which was first flagged in July, brings £65m in gross written premium to GRP’s Northern Ireland brokerage ABL Group.

ABL chief executive officer Maurice Boyd is heading up the combined organisation. He told Insurance Age in July that the acquisition increases the size of ABL by 50%.

GRP detailed that all WTW staff involved with the

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Broker

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. Pen buys Manchester Underwriting
  2. Aviva sells Italian GI business to Allianz
  3. Gallagher says 'goodbye' to Bollington brand
  4. Aston Lark buys in Birmingham
  5. Sian Fisher steps down as CII CEO
  6. Allianz offers free legal helpline to independent brokers
  7. People Moves: 4-8 October 2021

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: