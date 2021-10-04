GRP completes deal for WTW's Northern Ireland business

Global Risk Partners (GRP) has completed its acquisition of Willis Towers Watson’s (WTW) commercial risk and broking business in Northern Ireland.

The deal, which was first flagged in July, brings £65m in gross written premium to GRP’s Northern Ireland brokerage ABL Group.

ABL chief executive officer Maurice Boyd is heading up the combined organisation. He told Insurance Age in July that the acquisition increases the size of ABL by 50%.

GRP detailed that all WTW staff involved with the